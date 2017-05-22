10 Celebrities Who Impressively Trolled The Paparazzi

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Celebrities are highly admired by everyone. They make great movies, TV shows, and dedicate themselves entirely to their work for the purpose of entertaining their audience. They even go to the extreme measure of losing a lot of weight, gaining a lot of muscles, shaving their hair off, or add piercings and tattoos just to get really into their characters. Bottom line, we love them and they love us too.

But people tend to forget that they too are humans. They have their own lives and their own private time with their friends and family. And because we love them so much and their jobs are so essential in our ever day life, we think that it’s our right to interfere in their personal life or take pictures of them anytime and anywhere. We all know that no one invades their privacy more than the paparazzi.

They don’t always complain about it, but they can respond to the paparazzi in the most hilarious ways that will make you fall in love with them even more.

1.Emma stone and Andrew Garfield using the paparazzi for a good cause

2. Grant Gustin showing off to the paparazzi

3. Simon Cowell and Sinitta. They are double the trouble

4. Shia Labeouf’s hottest new trend is a paper bag on his face. He advises us to “Just Do It“

5. Leonardo Dicaprio won the award for best-wired ways to hide from the paparazzi

6. Jennifer Lawrence turning into a vampire

7. Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams flipping off the paparazzi

8. Ed Sheeran telling the paparazzi “You want Ed Sheeran? Nope, your getting Psy”

9. Jim Carrey rocking a bathing suite

10. Gerard Butler acting like the paparazzi

