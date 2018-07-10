You have probably already chosen your dream engagement ring and your heavenly wedding dress since you were a little girl playing with your dolls. However, most girls or brides, to be specific, tend to forget about the wedding veil. It is as important as the dress itself. A veil is a simple accessory, but it has the power to totally transform your entire look, taking you to the Divine Look!
Finding your perfect wedding veil might seem a bit overwhelming, but here we have put together the ultimate wedding veil guide.
Here are a few of the common bridal veil styles explained, so you can decide which one suits your wedding dress.
1- Pearl Wedding Veil
2- Elbow Length Veil
3- Shoulder Length Veil
4- Fingertip Veil
5- Gold Flake Veil
6- Blusher Veil
7- Lace Veil
8- Juliet Cap Veil
9- Birdcage Veil
10- Etoile Veil
11- Polka Dot Wedding Veil
12- Cathedral Veil
To cut a long story short, here is a guide for any wedding veil you might need.
Related Article: