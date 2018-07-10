You have probably already chosen your dream engagement ring and your heavenly wedding dress since you were a little girl playing with your dolls. However, most girls or brides, to be specific, tend to forget about the wedding veil. It is as important as the dress itself. A veil is a simple accessory, but it has the power to totally transform your entire look, taking you to the Divine Look!

Finding your perfect wedding veil might seem a bit overwhelming, but here we have put together the ultimate wedding veil guide.

Here are a few of the common bridal veil styles explained, so you can decide which one suits your wedding dress.

1- Pearl Wedding Veil

2- Elbow Length Veil

3- Shoulder Length Veil

4- Fingertip Veil

5- Gold Flake Veil