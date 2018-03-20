+10 Comic Strips That Hilariously Describe The Difference Between Having Your first And Second Child

Weng Chen, a Chinese comic artist living in Seattle and a mother of two, recently went viral on Facebook with her hilariously relatable comics about the difference between having your first and second child.
She made a series that any parent would be able to relate to.
Take a look at them and let us know what you think!
1- For example, the difference in the way your partner treats you
2- How to deal with pregnancy cravings
3- The amount of money you spend on toys
4- Your idea of what’s hygienic and what’s not
5- Fevers aren’t a shock anymore
6- Back to school becomes your favorite thing to hear
7- The way your friends react to the news
8- Shopping for baby clothes
9- How you feel about TV
10- Reacting to your child’s achievements
11- Your idea of what’s okay to feed your child
12- Fun activities with your baby
13- Breastfeeding
14- Learning new parenting techniques
The comic artist also says on her website “I thought it was a cute comic but didn’t expect it to appeal to so many people. I truly hope people don’t treat their second kids as in the comic”
You can find her comics on Facebook or on her website, Messy Cow.