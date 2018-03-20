+10 Comic Strips That Hilariously Describe The Difference Between Having Your first And Second Child

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Weng Chen, a Chinese comic artist living in Seattle and a mother of two, recently went viral on Facebook with her hilariously relatable comics about the difference between having your first and second child.

She made a series that any parent would be able to relate to.

Take a look at them and let us know what you think!

1- For example, the difference in the way your partner treats you

2- How to deal with pregnancy cravings

3- The amount of money you spend on toys

4- Your idea of what’s hygienic and what’s not

5- Fevers aren’t a shock anymore

6- Back to school becomes your favorite thing to hear

7- The way your friends react to the news

8- Shopping for baby clothes

9- How you feel about TV

10- Reacting to your child’s achievements

11- Your idea of what’s okay to feed your child

12- Fun activities with your baby

13- Breastfeeding

14- Learning new parenting techniques

The comic artist also says on her website “I thought it was a cute comic but didn’t expect it to appeal to so many people. I truly hope people don’t treat their second kids as in the comic”

You can find her comics on Facebook or on her website, Messy Cow.

Leave your vote 21 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 49 Upvotes: 35 Upvotes percentage: 71.428571% Downvotes: 14 Downvotes percentage: 28.571429%