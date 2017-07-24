10 Foods For Glowing And Anti-aging Skin

4 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

While you are busy living your dream and working hard for your future, sometimes you miss really important things in your life. In today’s fast world and because of non-organized time, you disregard giving your body the elements it needs to perform better. Food is not only the fuel for life but also an essential for beautiful skin.

How does food affect your beauty?

A radiant glowing skin and glossy hair are two signs for a balanced and great diet. For years people have been using food nutrients as beauty products. If you take some time to carefully analyze all the beauty products you waste most of your money on, you will find out that it all uses natural elements found in food.

Here are 10 foods nutritionists all over the world recommend for a beautiful YOU:

1- Olive oil

Studies show that those who add olive oil to their daily diet, have 31% fewer aging skin signs. This is because of the monounsaturated fatty acids in it that encourage the youth boost and anti-aging process. Olive oil antioxidant polyphenols work on quenching damaging free radicals. 2- Tomatoes This red superhero is perfect for skin care. It protects your skin from sunburn as its antioxidant lycopene improves skin’s natural SPF. Studies show that including 5 tablespoons of tomato paste in your daily diet improves the skin’s ability to protect itself against UV damage. 3- Dark chocolate The myth that says chocolate harms your skin has come to an end. This sweet treat is rich in cocoa flavanols, which works as a hydrant for the skin. It also improves blood circulation adding life to your skin. Just make sure not to overeat chocolate in order not to put on too much weight. 4- Green tea If you want to improve your skin complexion, make green tea your best friend. It makes your skin healthy, flushes out toxins from the skin, and heals blemishes and scars. Here is a perfect mask for beautiful skin: Open 2 used green tea bags and scoop out their content. Mix them with 1 to 2 teaspoons of honey. Mix in a little lemon juice. Apply it on your face and allow it to sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse it off with water. You can use this face mask once or twice a week. 5- Walnuts For smoother skin, healthier hair, brighter eyes, and stronger bones, you can add these magical nuts to your daily diet. It is full of all the nutrients your body needs like omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. They are not only full of wonders for your skin and hair but also delicious. 6- Rosemary Because of its powerful antioxidants, rosemary is a strong fighter against skin aging. Rosemary oil aids the anti-aging process and strengthens the capillaries, treats acne, and adds a glow to your skin. 7- Water Water doesn’t only keep you hydrated and your skin looking fresh, but it also helps in reducing wrinkles. Moreover, it lowers blood sugar which supports the anti-aging process and prevents the attachment of sugar to the protein in collagen to keep your face young. If you get bored drinking plain water, try adding a few slices of green apples, lemon, cucumber, or mint leaves to your daily water intake. 8- Oysters One of the most important things you need to pay attention to is your Zinc intake. Zinc plays an important role in the growth and health of skin cells. Some studies show the low percentage of zinc in the body causes acne. You’re looking at the best source of dietary zinc. Thus, oysters help in skin rejuvenation. 9- Coffee Have you ever thought that the cup of coffee you drink every day is protecting you from non-melanoma skin cancer (the most common form of skin cancer)? Studies show that women who drink coffee are 11% less likely to have skin cancer compared to those who don’t drink coffee. Moreover, people all over the world are obsessing over the coffee-honey mask results and how amazing it is in fighting dark circles. Here is how you do it: Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee with half a tablespoon of honey. Add a few drops of lemon juice. Make sure it is not too liquidy. Apply the mix to your face and let it dry. Wash your face after 15-20 mins. 10- Pineapple Vitamin C, bromelain, and antioxidants are what you need to treat your skin from acne and prevent them. This mixture is found in pineapple juice. In addition to the prevention of acne, pineapples prevent the formation of fine lines, treat sun’s damages, and softens your skin.

