0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Teo Zirinis, a Greek designer and illustrator inspired by food, cartoons, books and everyday life.

The illustrator says on his website that he always looks at the funny side of things, turning them into drawings for as long as he can remember.

Take a look and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

For more posts like this, check +10 Comic Strips That Hilariously Describe The Difference Between Having Your first And Second Child

Leave your vote 17 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 53 Upvotes: 35 Upvotes percentage: 66.037736% Downvotes: 18 Downvotes percentage: 33.962264%