+10 Pets Copying Their Humans, Guaranteed to Make You Laugh!

10k Views

in General, Pets & Animals, WOW, WTF

“I think my dog might actually be a human trapped in a dog’s body” was what Liam Rice said before unknowingly starting a trend on twitter by sharing pictures of him and his adorable husky Luna copying his expressions.

People instantly started interacting with the now viral tweet, sharing pictures of themselves twinning with their own pets and the result is simply magnificent, you can’t help but smile scrolling through them!

Take a look and share with us your own ‘twinning’ pics!

1- Liam & Luna, the dynamic duo behind this trend!

Image Credit: Liam Rice

 

2- “Nap time!”

Image Credit: JAMSXD

 

3- “What do you mean you forgot my fish?”

Image Credit: Robert Neary

 

4- “Stop hugging me Human!”

Image Credit: JAMSXD

 

5- “Let’s see who does it best!”

Image Credit: Rickstarrr

 

6- “The vows said in sickness and in health!”

Image Credit: Dan Root

 

7- “You can’t sit with us”

Image Credit: Mike Brown

 

8- “Haters gonna hate”

Image Credit: Desiiah

 

9- “5 more minutes”

Image Credit: Arturas Kerelis

 

10- “Wassup!”

Image Credit: Kristian Johns

 

11- “This wasn’t my idea”

Image Credit: JAMSXD

 

12- “My human is better than yours!”

Image Credit: TheTashMahal

 

Leave your vote

9 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 79

Upvotes: 44

Upvotes percentage: 55.696203%

Downvotes: 35

Downvotes percentage: 44.303797%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *