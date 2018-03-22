+10 Pets Copying Their Humans, Guaranteed to Make You Laugh!

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

“I think my dog might actually be a human trapped in a dog’s body” was what Liam Rice said before unknowingly starting a trend on twitter by sharing pictures of him and his adorable husky Luna copying his expressions.

People instantly started interacting with the now viral tweet, sharing pictures of themselves twinning with their own pets and the result is simply magnificent, you can’t help but smile scrolling through them!

Take a look and share with us your own ‘twinning’ pics!

1- Liam & Luna, the dynamic duo behind this trend!

2- “Nap time!”

3- “What do you mean you forgot my fish?”

4- “Stop hugging me Human!”

5- “Let’s see who does it best!”

6- “The vows said in sickness and in health!”

7- “You can’t sit with us”

8- “Haters gonna hate”

9- “5 more minutes”

10- “Wassup!”

11- “This wasn’t my idea”

12- “My human is better than yours!”

