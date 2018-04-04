10 Wedding Dress Trends For 2018 Upcoming Brides

All women that are about to get married dream of that perfect dazzling white dress that will highlight their beauty and bring out the princess within.

Wedding dress shopping can be very stressful, so we gathered some of 2018’s wedding dress trends to make your shopping experience in your quest to find “The One” as easy as possible.

So take a look before you make your appointment and let us know which trend is your favorite!

1- Capes

Image Credit: Alexandra Grecco

 

Image Credit: Monique Lhuillier

 

Image Credit: Allison Webb

 

2- Wedding Jackets

Image Credit: Allison Webb

 

Image Credit: Gracy Accad

 

3- Detached Sleeves

Image Credit: Monique Lhuillier

 

4- Mid-Length

Image Credit: Gracy Accad

 

Image Credit: Naeem Khan

 

5- Pink And Nude Shades

 

Image Credit: Lazaro

 

Image Credit: Naeem Khan

 

6- Mini’s

Image Credit: Marchesa

 

Image Credit: Viktor & Rolf Mariage

 

7- Suits And Pants

Image Credit: Francesca Miranda

 

Image Credit: Lela Rose

 

Image Credit: Lihi Hod

 

Image Credit: Monique Lhuillier

 

8- Shoulder Bows

Image Credit: Inbal Dror

 

Image Credit: Elie Saab

 

9- Minimalist

 

Image Credit: Amsale

 

10- Modern

Image Credit: Alexandra Grecco

 

Image Credit: Lela Rose

 

Image Credit: Lihi Hod

