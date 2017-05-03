12 Celebrities and Their Jaw-Dropping Doppelgangers

Did anyone ever tell you that you look like a celebrity? Well, you’re not alone. This article is dedicated entirely to those people who are a spitting imagine of celebrities. We recommend you hold your jaws to prevent them from dropping. Scroll down and be amazed!
Beyonce Beyonce and Alyxx Dione
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Kelsey
Adele
Adele and Ellinor Hellborg
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez
Angeline Jolie Angeline Jolie and Chelsea Louise
Harry Styles Harry Styles and Jacob Skelton Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik and Flamur Ukshini
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and April Gloria
Leonardo Dicaprio Leonarda Dicaprio and Konrad Annerud
Nicholas Cage Nicolas Cage and Anonymous
Benedict Cumberbatch Benedict Cumberbatch and Tyler Mitchell Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones Leave your vote
