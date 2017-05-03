12 Celebrities and Their Jaw-Dropping Doppelgangers

Can You Tell The Difference?

in Wedding Inspiration

Did anyone ever tell you that you look like a celebrity? Well, you’re not alone. This article is dedicated entirely to those people who are a spitting imagine of celebrities. We recommend you hold your jaws to prevent them from dropping. Scroll down and be amazed!

Beyonce 

Beyonce and Alyxx Dione

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kelsey

Adele

Adele and Ellinor Hellborg

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez

Angeline Jolie

Angeline Jolie and Chelsea Louise

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Jacob Skelton

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Flamur Ukshini

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and April Gloria

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonarda Dicaprio and Konrad Annerud

Nicholas Cage 

Nicolas Cage and Anonymous

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tyler Mitchell

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones

