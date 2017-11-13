13+ Hysterical Animal Fails That Will Crack You Up.

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

An Animal A Day, Keeps Sadness Away:

Animals are funny, and what’s even funnier, is that they do not really mean to be.

Even when they fail, they tend to do so very gloriously.

Here, we have collected fails of those clumsy creatures trying to make their way through the human world. These are evidence how an animal can cheer you up under any circumstances.

#1 “No one tells me what to do.”

#2 “I… am… getting…. this…. pizza.”

#3 “Go vegan, they said.”

#4 “Then what?”

#5 “I just wanna catch my 5 minute nap, real quick”

#6 “Hey… Hey… Heeeyyyyyy!”

#7 “You are coming with me, right now!”

#8 “Be aware! I am a ninjaaa!”

#9 “Now I see.”

#10 “Gotta get this seed.”

#11 “Can’t you see? I have to finish it.”

#12 “Achoooooo”

#13 “Safety first.”

#14 “The bigger, the better, bro.”

#15 “You are regretting this.”

