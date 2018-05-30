13 Simple Fashion Tricks That Make You Look Fancy On A Budget

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Your bank account is in the red? Need to look fashionable but cannot afford it?

Looking fab is a not just some expensive pieces if you do not have the SWAG to rock it. It is just about how you can pull clothes off with the simplest and cheapest tricks.Here, we have some fashion tricks to make your mundane boring pieces looking real chic.

It’s time to get the glam.

1- A Sturdy Handbag

A good quality handbag is a good investment. You do not have to wear haute couture from tip to toe, a classy neutral color bag will do the job.

2- A Fresh Perfume

Make sure to always smell good. A fresh fragrance along with your outfit will always make you look more luxurious and posh.

3-The Right Accessories

It is not about spending a huge amount on jewellery to be full of glamour. Only choosing the right pieces will give you the sophisticated look you desire.

4- Neutral Nail Polish

Pop colors are not always the right choice, but a neutral or nude color will always give you the classy and glamorous look that will compliment any outfit.

5- A Cute Jacket

A nice jacket even over a a basic top will instantly make you look like you know exactly what you are doing. A good quality jacket can almost be paired with anything, as long as you got the matching colors.

6- Bra and Panty Lines

It is a big NO to show your bra or panty lines. Wearing well-fitted bras and panties can prevent such problems, keeping you looking smooth. Go more for the seamless or no-line panties for a more flattened look.

7- Pointy Heels

There’s something about a great pair of pointed-toe pumps that is just so classy and timeless. It makes you look sophisticated with the smallest effort.

8- Matching Shoes and Bag

They say it is outdated, but matching a good pair of shoes to your bag never fails to give you the glamour.

9- The Tucked-in Look

A tucked in shirt with trousers or a skirt is the thing that can make you look really well polished. With a belt added, you will master that look.

10- The One Hair Do That Will Make Up For Everything

Your hair gives the final spark you need. Having a really good hair-do can cut out a long way of getting ready and spending too much effort on applying makeup.

11- Replace The Buttons

Forget those basic cheap-looking buttons and replace them with something a little artistry, like pearls, wood, or even metal.

12- Steam It Off

Make sure to wear your clothes with no wrinkles giving you the suave look. No matter the brand you are wearing, having your clothes wrinkled will take off all the glam.

13- Black, Black and more Black

Black is flattering. It is not just a color, it is a lifestyle.

Black works on all skin tones and all hair colors, giving you this attractive intelligent look.

