13 Simple Fashion Tricks That Make You Look Fancy On A Budget

Your bank account is in the red? Need to look fashionable but cannot afford it?
Looking fab is a not just some expensive pieces if you do not have the SWAG to rock it. It is just about how you can pull clothes off with the simplest and cheapest tricks.Here, we have some fashion tricks to make your mundane boring pieces looking real chic.
It’s time to get the glam.
1- A Sturdy Handbag
A good quality handbag is a good investment. You do not have to wear haute couture from tip to toe, a classy neutral color bag will do the job.
2- A Fresh Perfume
Make sure to always smell good. A fresh fragrance along with your outfit will always make you look more luxurious and posh.
3-The Right Accessories
It is not about spending a huge amount on jewellery to be full of glamour. Only choosing the right pieces will give you the sophisticated look you desire.
4- Neutral Nail Polish
Pop colors are not always the right choice, but a neutral or nude color will always give you the classy and glamorous look that will compliment any outfit.
5- A Cute Jacket
A nice jacket even over a a basic top will instantly make you look like you know exactly what you are doing. A good quality jacket can almost be paired with anything, as long as you got the matching colors.
6- Bra and Panty Lines
It is a big NO to show your bra or panty lines. Wearing well-fitted bras and panties can prevent such problems, keeping you looking smooth. Go more for the seamless or no-line panties for a more flattened look.
7- Pointy Heels
There’s something about a great pair of pointed-toe pumps that is just so classy and timeless. It makes you look sophisticated with the smallest effort.
8- Matching Shoes and Bag
They say it is outdated, but matching a good pair of shoes to your bag never fails to give you the glamour.
9- The Tucked-in Look
A tucked in shirt with trousers or a skirt is the thing that can make you look really well polished. With a belt added, you will master that look.
10- The One Hair Do That Will Make Up For Everything
Your hair gives the final spark you need. Having a really good hair-do can cut out a long way of getting ready and spending too much effort on applying makeup.
11- Replace The Buttons
Forget those basic cheap-looking buttons and replace them with something a little artistry, like pearls, wood, or even metal.
12- Steam It Off
Make sure to wear your clothes with no wrinkles giving you the suave look. No matter the brand you are wearing, having your clothes wrinkled will take off all the glam.
13- Black, Black and more Black
Black is flattering. It is not just a color, it is a lifestyle.
Black works on all skin tones and all hair colors, giving you this attractive intelligent look.