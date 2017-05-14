12 Hollywood Parents With Kids That Look Like A Smaller Version Of Them

1 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

There is nothing better than seeing your DNA being passed on to the next generation. For the love of perfect DNA, we got you a collection of celebrities’ kids that look like a smaller version of their parents.

Adele’s son, Angelo James Konecki, looks a lot like his mother. They both share that beautiful shade of orange.

We definitely need more of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s DNA. Ines Reynolds has a mix of both Ryan and Blake. Can that mix get any better?

Which one is Reese Witherspoon? Ava Elizabeth Phillippe Looks exactly like her mother. It is true when they say like mother, like daughter.

David Beckham’s perfect DNA is extremely obvious in this picture. No need to talk any further, but we are dazzled!

We don’t advise you to hurt Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter by any means. Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a feminine version of her father.

Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich, look like identical twins!

Simone Alexandra Johnson is her daddy’s little princess. Look at how they both have the same smile.

Meryl Streep is officially a printer. All three of her daughters look like a spitting image of her!

Jasmine Johnson is surely a prettier version of her father but you can’t deny that they both look alike.

Let’s just pray for more of Chris Hemsworth’s genes.

Blue Ivy definitely looking like her mother in those cute matching dresses.

It’s as if Hilary Duff’s genes were copied and pasted on to her son Luca Cruz Comrie.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 2 Upvotes: 1 Upvotes percentage: 50.000000% Downvotes: 1 Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%