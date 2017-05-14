14 Photographs That Illustrate Relationship Goals When You Are Expecting

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The life after “Congratulations your pregnant” is never the same, especially if you hear it for the first time. Mothers always worry about multiple things and start to question themselves on many levels. For example: “Am I going to be a good mother? Will I be able to take care of my baby? Will I be able to raise a good person? Will my kid love me or will I be just a mom?” Those are all rational worries that all mothers have and we are sure your mothers have had them as well.

However, there are also several other things that women worry about. Things like gaining weight, whether or not their partner is going to look at them or love them all the same, and especially when their belly starts to show and their usual wardrobe doesn’t fit anymore. All of those things are understandable, but now we aren’t going to be talking about fashion or dresses that will make you look gorgeous when pregnant, it is simply about love.

Your partner that you have spent months or even years with exchanging love, always cared for who you actually are, not for your makeup, outfits, shoes, dresses or the way you look all in all. To be completely fair, we can’t blame you for those thoughts. We all go through that phase every once in a while or sometimes every day.

However, love is love. You will always see your partner perfect and that’s exactly how he looks at you. When a relationship is based on genuine love, your partner will view you as the most beautiful woman alive even if you look like a “potato” in your own eyes. This is simply how love works. It’s inevitable that one day you won’t have the looks or charms that you currently have, and that’s why it is essential to pick the person that will love your inner beauty. Just like you are happy with every heartbeat you feel when your baby is inside of you, with every kick you sense from him/her, your partner too will be ecstatic.

When a baby is born, the whole family is recreated and a whole new form of love comes as a package with it. We gathered these photos because we believe that they reflect and portray the true love-based relationships that actually exist in our everyday world. These photographs were taken by Michael Kormos. His collection, without a doubt, expresses how we and you would feel if you were expecting, and all that anyone would wish to have one day. He works along with his wife on taking photos of newborn babies, families, and intimate moments between expecting partners. They have been working on commercial photography for over ten years. On his profile on LinkedIn, he wrote: “We strive to make our photo shoots relaxed, creative…and just fun.” No doubt! These pictures are breathtaking!

Leave your vote -1 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 1 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 1 Downvotes percentage: 100.000000%