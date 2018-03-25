+15 Hot Cosplays That Took The Internet By Storm

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Kiera Please, a 21 year old Virginia native, is a cosplayer and internet star, that has captivated the internet with her incredibly accurate cosplaying. Previously, She was a lifestyle star on Instagram, mostly posting fashion and beauty photos, until the hashtag challenge of #28DaysofBlackCosplay started, she decided to dive into the world of cosplay headfirst.

As a result, she managed to break down racial stereotypes by dressing as different popular TV and movie characters from Disney and Harry Potter, grabbing the attention of 360,000 follower.

Check out some of her insane recreations:

1- Roberta Tubbs (The Cleveland Show)

2- LaCienega Boulevardez

3- Louise Belcher (Bob’s Burgers)

4- Stevonnie (Steven Universe – based on fan art)

5- Storm (X-Men)

6- Nani Palekai (Lilo & Stitch)

7- Kida (Atlantis: The Lost Empire)

8- Beret Girl (An Extremely Goofy Movie)

9- Garnet (Steven Universe)

10- Chel (The Road To El Dorado)

11- Kimberly Ann (Kim Possible)

12- Riri Williams (Ironheart)

13- Sadness (Inside Out)

14- Korra (Avatar: The Legend of Korra)

15- Madeline

16- Hermione Granger (Harry Potter – based on fan art by Marianne Khalil)

17- Melpomene (Disney’s Hercules)

18- Penny Proud (The Proud Family)

19- Lottie Person (Snotgirl)

20- Lana Kane (Archer)

