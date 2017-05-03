15 Wedding Moments That Will Overwhelm Your Heart

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Weddings are considered to be an immensely sacred occasion that no one can ever deny their love for. If you go to a wedding, you eat, drink, dance and you might even meet your own significant other. But the best part of all is watching two people that love each other get together and make an oath that only death will do them part.

However, throughout the ceremony, there are those beautiful moments that move our hearts to tears. One of the most heart-touching moment is when the father walks his daughter down the aisle. We can only imagine the overflow of emotions the father feels as he recalls his little princess as a child. The aisle in his eyes is nothing more than a memory lane. And of course, we all know how the father feels handing his daughter over to her husband. It’s an everlasting transformation in both of their lives.

Did you ever think about how the groom would feel when he turns around and sees his bride in her white dress for the first time? It’s not a flashback, but more of future flashes of the bright and beautiful life they will share together.

And the one moment that kills us all; the couples saying goodbye to their family and friends. It causes a rush of emotions making everyone cry tears of joy and happiness in this life changing moment.

They say that weddings are one of the best days of your life but even on your best days, there are moments that will overwhelm your heart with a mixture of sadness for parting your loved ones and happiness for finally making the unbreakable vow with your soul mate. It’s very contradicting even saying it, but it is true.

