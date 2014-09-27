16 Of The Most Stunning Trees In The World

125+ Year Old Rhododendron “Tree” In Canada
#1 125+ Year Old Rhododendron “Tree” In Canada

We are so lucky that nature often provides us with something far more than just functionality. Trees are essential to life on earth; they absorb and then convert carbon dioxide into carbon (wood) and oxygen, which is released back into the atmosphere. What a tree has to look like to perform such a life-giving function is marginally immaterial, though we do understand that fruit trees need flowers and pollen to reproduce and bear fruit. However the difference in the way trees choose to adapt to their environment, how they deal with different climates, levels of exposure to the elements, all has an effect on how they grow and look. Of course when sparsely populated, trees do not have to grow tall to catch the sunlight, while trees in densely packed forests will naturally grow taller as they strive to reach more daylight. Add all the reasons and needs for trees to adapt and it is really no wonder we now have an abundance of breathtaking varieties that adorn our precious planet.

#2 144-Year-Old Wisteria In Japan

From all four corners of the Earth we have been able to gather examples of some of the finest and most awe-inspiring trees you are ever likely to encounter. While avenues clearly are designed to create maximum effect, some trees only know how to grow upward. Additionally, like the trees in New Zealand, they will grow to reflect their immediate environment. It is hard to ignore the vibrant colors of certain trees at differing times of the year, but certainly the giant wisteria in Japan and the cherry blossom in Germany create quite a spectacle. We know that trees are ‘alive’ in one sense too, but ‘President’, the giant Sequoia, is the first time we have come across a tree that has a name!

#3 Wind-Swept Trees In New Zealand
#4 Beautiful Japanese Maple In Portland, Oregon
#5 Antarctic Beech Draped In Hanging Moss In Oregon
#6 Blooming Cherry Trees in Bonn, Germany
#7 Angel Oak In John’s Island In South Carolina
#8 Flamboyant Tree, Brazil
#9 Dragonblood Trees, Yemen
#10 The President, Third-Largest Giant Sequoia Tree In The World, California
#11 Maple Tree Tunnel in Oregon
#12 Rainbow Eucalyptus In Kauai, Hawaii
#13 Jacarandas in Cullinan, South Africa
#14 Avenue Of Oaks At Dixie Plantation In South Carolina
#15 Baobab Trees In Madagascar

#16 The Dark Hedges In Northern Ireland

  1. Trees are joyful. Does anyone know if the first is a camellia or a rhodedendran ?I’ve visited the Japanese maple at the Japanese garden in Portland many times. The garden is worth a trip to Portland, either in the spring or fall. It is being expanded too under the guidance of the original Japanese landscape architect I think. Come see when the cherry tree is in its glory.

