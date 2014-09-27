16 Of The Most Stunning Trees In The World

248.6k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

We are so lucky that nature often provides us with something far more than just functionality. Trees are essential to life on earth; they absorb and then convert carbon dioxide into carbon (wood) and oxygen, which is released back into the atmosphere. What a tree has to look like to perform such a life-giving function is marginally immaterial, though we do understand that fruit trees need flowers and pollen to reproduce and bear fruit. However the difference in the way trees choose to adapt to their environment, how they deal with different climates, levels of exposure to the elements, all has an effect on how they grow and look. Of course when sparsely populated, trees do not have to grow tall to catch the sunlight, while trees in densely packed forests will naturally grow taller as they strive to reach more daylight. Add all the reasons and needs for trees to adapt and it is really no wonder we now have an abundance of breathtaking varieties that adorn our precious planet.

From all four corners of the Earth we have been able to gather examples of some of the finest and most awe-inspiring trees you are ever likely to encounter. While avenues clearly are designed to create maximum effect, some trees only know how to grow upward. Additionally, like the trees in New Zealand, they will grow to reflect their immediate environment. It is hard to ignore the vibrant colors of certain trees at differing times of the year, but certainly the giant wisteria in Japan and the cherry blossom in Germany create quite a spectacle. We know that trees are ‘alive’ in one sense too, but ‘President’, the giant Sequoia, is the first time we have come across a tree that has a name!

