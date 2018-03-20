17 Inspiring Before And After Photos Of People Who Won The Battle Against Eating Disorder

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

According to Mental Health Foundation, it is said that between 600,000 and 725,000 people in the UK suffer from an eating disorder. Eating disorders, such as anorexia, are considered serious mental health problems.

Fighting an eating disorder is never as easy as it seems. To most of us, eating is just a natural process, but for others, it takes a tremendous amount of self-control and motivation.

Anyone who has struggled with an eating disorder and dared to share photos of themselves at their darkest, shows how brave they are to help others see that eating disorders, like most illnesses, exist on a broad range.

Here, we have 15 inspiring pictures that show beautiful round-ups that changed those people’s lives.

1- Hayley Wilde managed to have a baby boy after switching to a better lifestyle.

2- Let the booty do the talking.

3- Kaitlyn Davidson was once less than 37 kg.

4- Linn Strömberg was in danger of suffering a heart attack Before starting weightlifting.

5- Epic Transformation.

6- She Did It!

7- “I’m Twice My Weight And More Than Twice As Happy”

8- One Year Apart.

9- Drastic Transformation.

10- One Year Recovery.

11- Stunning.

12- Yes, that has happened.

13- Christie Swadling Was Once At Just 31kg.

14- It Is Possible To Find Happiness Again.

15- Margherita Barbieri decided to lose a great amount of weight when her ballet teacher mocked her by calling her “thunder thighs”.

16- Danny Walsh Slipped Into The Grip Of Anorexia After Becoming Obsessive Over Football.

17- Picture says it all.

