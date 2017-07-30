10 Surprising Personal Care Uses For Baking Soda You Never Knew

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Most people use beauty products for their hair, skin, and teeth and are not aware that there are natural ingredients that are far more effective and safe. There are some ingredients which we consider super ingredients that have more than one personal care use. One of these ingredients is baking soda which most people are unaware of its benefits. Many think of baking soda as a cooking ingredient and are flabbergasted by its many advantages.

Sodium bicarbonate, the official name for baking soda, regulates pH. When mixed with either an acidic substance it has a neutralizing effect on it. It can be used as a deodorizer, whitener, neutralizer, and body cleanser without any toxic effects, unlike most beauty products. The best thing about it? It’s cheap! Baking soda literally has hundreds of uses but in this article, we focused on its beauty care benefits.

1- Homemade Toothpaste

Baking soda is known as an effective ingredient for plaque removal and helps clean and deodorize your teeth; hence, why it is commonly used in toothpaste. It has anti-bacterial properties which kill the bacteria that cause tooth decay and helps to freshen your breath.

To use baking soda as toothpaste you can simply apply baking soda to your ordinary toothpaste and gently brush your teeth and gum with it. Another way is to dip your toothbrush into the baking soda and scrub in circular motion.

Note: It is important to know that baking soda can be too abrasive if used on a daily basis; thus, it should not be used more than two times a week.

2- Whitens and Polishes your teeth

The benefits of baking soda on your teeth are not limited to deodorizing and killing bacteria but even extend as far as teeth whitening. Yes, you read that correctly! Many people go for natural teeth whitening methods rather than the expensive strips, whitening toothpaste, and other whitening methods that are starting to spread these days. Baking soda is one of the main key ingredients that leave wondrous results.

3- Evens Out Skin Tone

People are always looking for different ways to even out their skin tone. As mentioned before, baking soda regulates the pH level of the skin which is crucial to maintaining even and clear skin. In addition to that, baking soda works as a powerful natural exfoliator which gets rid of dead skin cells giving it a brighter and healthier look.

To get these fantastic results, follow the below steps:

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with rose water. Gently stir to form a nice paste. Set the paste on your face for 1 to 2 minutes. Scrub your skin with the paste very gently especially for sensitive skin. Rinse your face with warm water. Always apply moisturizer after using baking soda.

Note: Do this only once or twice a week to avoid skin irritation and breakage of the healthy layer of your skin.

4- Gets Rid of Blackheads

As you continue reading this article, you will be amazed by the many benefits of baking soda. It doesn’t just help even out your skin tone but also gets rid of blackheads. Most people suffer from blackheads and spend hundreds on ineffective products that lead to the occurrence of other side effects. Baking soda works magic on blackheads. It is something most people would have doubts believing, but we understand that you will not believe it till you see it.

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of honey. Stir the mixture till you have a fine paste. Scrub the affected area gently for 2 minutes. Wash your face with warm water. Apply moisturizer.

As mentioned before, this should be done one time to a maximum of two times per week.

5- Relieves Sunburns

Since summer has finally arrived, this use is a must know. Baking soda’s alkaline nature helps soothe the itching and burning sensation of sunburnt skin. It also helps dry out sunburn blisters. There are two ways to using baking soda to relieve sunburns. Just follow the below steps:

Baking soda soak:

Fill up your tub with water cool to the touch. Add one cup of baking soda. Relax in the tub and your skin will start to feel better.

Baking soda paste:

Mix half a cup of baking soda with cool water till you make a light paste. Apply on your skin for 15 minutes. Wash off with cool water.

6- Fights Acne and Pimples

Baking soda has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe swelling, rashes, irritation, and redness. It also works as an exfoliant that gets rid of layers of dead skin from your pores. Your skin becomes acidic during breakouts; thus, the alkaline nature of baking soda neutralizes the pH level of your skin. It also absorbs oils, which makes the pimples dry out faster.

There are several ways to use baking soda for acne and pimple treatment, but we found that this method is the most basic and effective:

Wash your face with a cleanser then pat it dry. Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with water till you get a nice firm paste. Apply the paste on the affected areas. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. Apply moisturizer.

7- Treats Insect Bites and Itchy Skin

We all suffer every now and then from insect bites or itchy skin. Instead of buying ineffective products that may cause side effects, you can use our magical ingredient of the day, baking soda. Baking soda helps dry out insect bites and gets rid of the toxins which help it heal faster.

To treat your insect bites, it’s as simple as mixing two parts baking soda with one part water to make a paste. Add the mixture to the affected area for ten minutes then rinse – with water.

8- Natural Deodorant

One of baking soda’s most common uses is to get rid of body odor. This occurs due to the following:

It kills bacteria to prevent excessive sweating and odor.

It absorbs moisture and keeps your skin dry from sweat.

Baking soda will neutralize the pH level in the sweating areas.

To use baking soda as a natural deodorant follow these steps:

Add some water to the targeted area. Grab some baking soda and pat it over the wet area. Let it dry then remove excess baking soda.

You will be amazed by the results. Baking soda is also used as a skin lightener for the armpits. Thus, with recurrent use of this deodorizer, you will see great results from all aspects.

9- Gets Rid of Dandruff

This super ingredient also gets rid of hair dandruff by effectively exfoliating the white flakes. It also helps treat the itchiness as mentioned above.

Mix 2 parts baking soda with 1 part rosewater to make a paste. Apply the paste to your hair and gently massage in a circular motion for several minutes. Rinse off with cool water. Follow this method twice a week.

Note: Do not use shampoo to rinse it off since baking soda acts as a shampoo.

10- Treats Nail Fungus

Baking soda contains properties that prevent the growth and spreading of fungus. Due to its alkaline nature, it balances the pH level of the affected area. This stops the buildup of fungus.

Wash your nails with water and pat dry. Mix 2 parts baking soda with one part water to form a paste. Apply the mixture to the entire affected nail. Leave for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with water and pat dry. Repeat two times a day till the fungus is gone.

