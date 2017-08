7 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

How hard can a photo shoot be? That’s what these parents thought before having the experience of doing so with their newborn babies. Although babies are adorable, they aren’t afraid to pee or poo anywhere, so these babies chose the worst timing to let it all out.

We put together this group of photos which show the reality of being a parent. Enjoy the priceless faces of these parents during the shock of the moment. Let us know if this looks familiar to you parents out there!

