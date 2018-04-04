+20 Celebrity Siblings That You Have Never Seen Before

Have you ever had the urge to know the family of your favorite celebrity? Have you ever wondered if your idol has a male/female version?
Here, we have some of the most unexpected siblings in Hollywood.
1- Penélope Cruz has an equally charming sister.
2- Brad Pitt has a brother.
3- Tom Cruise’s sister.
4- The wizard has a brother.
5- Ashton Kutcher’s brother.
6- Vanessa Hudgens is not the only hottie in the family.
7- The Los.
8- Chris Evans has a family.
9- The Olsens are not just twins.
10- Ariana Grande’s brother.
11- Lady Gaga has a little sister.
12- Hemsworths’ brother.
13- The Efrons.
14- The Lawrences.
15- The Johnson Sisters.
16- Taylor Lautner sweet sister.
17- Louis Tomlinson’s sister Is a beauty.
18- Mandi Gosling.
19- The Levine brother
20- Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother
21- Rihanna’s lucky brother.
22- Scarlett has a twin who both shared the screen in a film called Manny & Lo.
23- Sandra Vergara is the new Vergara.
24- Nicole isn’t the only Richie.
25- Taylor Swift’s younger brother.
26- Another Firth.
27- Jude Law’s big sis
28- The Leto Brothers.
29- The Styles Siblings.
30- Victoria Beckham’s look alike.
Leave your vote
-38 pointsUpvote
Downvote
Total votes: 106
Upvotes: 34
Upvotes percentage: 32.075472%
Downvotes: 72
Downvotes percentage: 67.924528%