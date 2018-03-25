+20 Illustrations By Gerhard Haderer That Brutally Show The Ugly Reality Of Our Society

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Art is created to not only be a pleasant sight to our eyes but to also send us an important message. This is the kind of work artist Gerhard Haderer has been producing. He focused on satirical illustrations that depict the major flaws of today’s society.

Gerhard Haderer had been convicted in Greece with blasphemy for one of his books, The Life of Jesus. It triggered a violent reaction in the country especially in the Catholic church. He was then given a six-month suspended sentence in absentia. A few months later; however, this verdict was corrected and Gerhard Haderer was free from this charge.

Early in his career he worked as a graphic designer for advertising agencies which served later on in his realistic style. Gerhard abandoned these commercial dreams and became a caricaturist and satirical illustrator after a cancer operation in 1985.

Keep scrolling if you want to see what societal flaws he sheds light on from our generation!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

Leave your vote -4 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 32 Upvotes: 14 Upvotes percentage: 43.750000% Downvotes: 18 Downvotes percentage: 56.250000%