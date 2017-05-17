18 Pairs of Celebrities That Are Always Mistaken For Each other

14 Views

in Celebrities

Hollywood is a big place where a lot of actors and actresses appear either on the big screen or the small one. It’s a place driven by appearances and looks. No matter how much they try to filter them based on their looks, there will always be two or more that look astonishingly alike.

We have created this article to show you that it’s not just you that gets confused between these celebrities. We do too!

1) Kate Beckinsale and Rhona Mitra

Image Credit: Temple of Amy Jo

2) Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill 

Image Credit: Classic ATRL

3) Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Image Credit: Paolo Ruffini

4) Logan Marshall-Green and Tom Hardy 

Image Credit: Screener TV

5) Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan 

Image Credit: 9GAG

6) Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Image Credit: Daily News NY

7) Mila Kunis and Vanessa Hudgens 

Image Credit: Obovseum

8) James Dean and James Franco 

Image Credit: E-News

9) Eva Mendes and Cindy Crawford 

Image Credit: El Look De Las Famosas

10) Will Ferrell and Chad Smith 

Image Credit: Hollywood

11) Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley 

Image Credit: AMC

12) Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Image Credit: Mariana Aracely

13) Zoë Saldana And Thandie Newton 

Image Credit: Tomorrow Woman

14) Austin Butler and Chord Overstreet 

Image Credit: J-14

15) Dane Cook and Skylar Astin 

Image Credit: Hollywood

16) Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner 

Image Credit: FunVidia

17) Gemma Ward and Amanda Seyfried 

Image Credit: Doppelgangers

18) Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt 

Image Credit: Alaska

Leave your vote

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

CelebritiesDoppelgangerlookalikes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *