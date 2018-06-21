0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Surrealist photographs, with their exquisite creations, have proven that visual art has no boundaries and the world of dreams and parallel universes are real.

Through stunning Photoshop skills and a fairly untamed imagination, Justin Peters has presented us with these amazing photographs, caring for no logic or reason.

Peters creates surreal scenes setting them up in real life. One example is a girl swinging over the clouds, and another is two worlds of forests above each other in a magical ethereal way.

Scroll down to check some of his amazing creations.

#1 Whale out of the clouds

#2 Moon-Jelly

#3 Moon Light

#4 Whale with a moon tail

#5 Diving in the city

#6 Beach eye

#7 Space carousel

#8 Wave surfing

#9 The upside down

#10 Giraffe tree

#11 World under world

#12 The underworld of forests

#13 Space stroll

#14 Astronauts in wonderland

#15 Moon of fire

#16 Lights will guide you home

#17 Galaxy tower

#18 Galaxy miniature

#19 The future

#20 The tree above

#21 Melting moon

#22 Cloud balloon

#23 The lost Ferris wheel

#24 Moon air-balloon

#25 Moon waterfall

#26 Paradise

#27 Sail into space

#28 Earth diving

#29 Another moon waterfall

#30 Candle of Rome

Check out Peter’s full collection here.

Related Articles:

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%