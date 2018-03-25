+30 Of The Most Relatable Comic Strips For Every Woman That’s Madly In Love

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

When women are in love they tend to become completely different people. Sometimes they might be seen as clingy or overly-attached. However, only their partners appreciate their special and genuine love towards them.

Catana Chetwynd is a digital comic artist that perfectly depicted the modern day woman that’s head over heels for her loved one on her Facebook page, Catana Comics. Her character, Catana, represents the cute and lively side of women with their partners. We’re sure that all women can relate to most of these comics and will have a good laugh at it.

Keep scrolling if you want to get the chance to see yourself reflected in a comic strip!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

Leave your vote 3 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 25 Upvotes: 14 Upvotes percentage: 56.000000% Downvotes: 11 Downvotes percentage: 44.000000%