This Baby With Her Hair Rollers Is Capturing People’s Hearts

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Looking for something cute to warm your heart and restore your faith in magic? Here are some of the most adorable photos you will ever come across.

Learn how to pause for the camera from this baby..

The famous and professional photographer Jessie Marrero takes these cute photographs of newly born babies to emphasize what she calls the “WOW Factor”. She says that she understands babies and knows how to highlight the uniqueness of each baby. Despite how popular she is and how superstars choose her to photograph their babies, she has shown a great surprise when her behind-the-scenes video took over the internet. However, when we watched the video, we understood why it got over a million views and more than 100k shares.

Watch the video and you will understand too.

Credit goes to Jessie Marrero

A post shared by Jessie Marrero, PPA (@jessiemarrerophotography) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Want to see another cute baby? Check This Little Japanese Girl And Her Pet Poodle Are Friendship Goals.

Leave your vote 4 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 4 Upvotes: 4 Upvotes percentage: 100.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%