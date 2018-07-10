“A daughter is a mother’s gender partner, her closest ally in the family confederacy, an extension of her self.”
– Victoria Secunda
Nour Arida is a Lebanese fashion blogger behind the brand N For Nour, who shares her inspirations in fashion, trends, designers, lifestyle and more.
Her stylish life is followed by almost a quarter of a million fans on her Instagram account: NourArida
The Lebanese blogger is one of the most active fashion bloggers of the moment. She is smart and funny, and above all, she is a mother.
On her Instagram and blog, she shows her everyday life as a mother, and how heavenly it is to be one. Sharing such cute and adorable moments with her daughter is an inspiration for everyone.
I bet you will yearn for a daughter just right after seeing her photos.
Check the pictures below and her Instagram account for more heart-warming moments: