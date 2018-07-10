0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

“A daughter is a mother’s gender partner, her closest ally in the family confederacy, an extension of her self.”

– Victoria Secunda

Nour Arida is a Lebanese fashion blogger behind the brand N For Nour, who shares her inspirations in fashion, trends, designers, lifestyle and more.

Her stylish life is followed by almost a quarter of a million fans on her Instagram account: NourArida

The Lebanese blogger is one of the most active fashion bloggers of the moment. She is smart and funny, and above all, she is a mother.

On her Instagram and blog, she shows her everyday life as a mother, and how heavenly it is to be one. Sharing such cute and adorable moments with her daughter is an inspiration for everyone.

I bet you will yearn for a daughter just right after seeing her photos.

Check the pictures below and her Instagram account for more heart-warming moments:

