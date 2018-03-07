A Flower-Bride 400 Feet Above The Moab Desert

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The American Couple’s Surreal Wedding Photos Will Make Your Heart Melt.

The Moab Desert in Utah, USA has witnessed one of the raddest wedding photo-shoots ever. Be it the desert where they first met has given the event a magical, romantic and dreamy glow.

The American couple, Ryan Jenks and Kimberly Weglin, has tied the knot and said “I do” on a 400′ off the ground space net above the stark beauty of Moab canyon.

The adventurous couple has decided to get married in the very same spot where they have got engaged a year ago, according to their wedding photographer’s Instagram post.

As for the love of extreme sports, Best man Andy Lewis engineered this colorful space net for the wedding, creating a memorable extraordinary day.

Not all of the guests were brave enough to follow, as they decided to watch the wedding from afar. To make sure that everyone heard their vows, the bride and groom used a microphone to let the world in.

Later on, Weglin has expressed his warm emotions saying, “It is a representation of confidence, self-love, and life; the energy I want to surround myself with and carry with me into our marriage”.

Besides, “Our adventure reminds us that we shouldn’t waste the time of our lives and pay attention to the problems which are actually non-existent”.

Not only was the environment of the wedding beyond life, but it still managed to capture the beautiful essence of their love .

We wish Kimberly and Ryan a happy and serene life together, and we support this kind of forgo of the traditional expensive weddings, and we go for such beautiful elopements. Would you be brave enough to have a wedding like this one?

