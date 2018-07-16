0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

A Russian photographer experienced life in a surreal way. His perspective to colors made his photographs magical by juxtaposing fashion to grand vistas of nature. A modern kind of camouflage is being presented by the ultimate right choice of dresses and colors in combination to natural scenes and architecture.

We have always witnessed the beauty of fashion and landscapes, each separately. Yet, seeing them both complimenting each other results in ethereal photographs.

The photographer traveled across the globe to shot the best he can find, and moving from one country to another appears to be worth the hassle.

Check some of his best photographs down below, and visit the Instagram account for more: Hobopeeba

#1 Mauritius.

#2 Gum, Moscow, Russia.

#3 Red Square, Moscow, St. Basil Cathedral.

#4 Venice, Italy.

#5 Rub’ Al Khali Desert.

#6 Lake Baikal, Russia.

#7 Göreme, Cappadocia, Turkey.

#8 Moscow, Russia.

#9 Venice, Italy.

#10 Cappadocia, Turkey.

#11 Cappadocia, Turkey.

#12 Cappadocia, Turkey

#13 Finolhu, Maldives.

#14 Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, Russia.

#15 Opéra De Paris, Palais Garnier, Paris, France.

#16 Cappadocia, Turkey.

#17 Petit Palais, Paris, France.

#18 Paris, Opera Garnier.

#19 Coron, Palawan.

#20 Cappadocia, Turkey.

#21 Greenwich Park, London, UK.

#22 Mauritius.

#23 Kolomenskoye, Russia, Moscow.

#24 Russia.

#25 Cathedral Mosque In St. Petersburg, Russia.

#26 Netherlands, Fields.

#27 Moscow, Russia.

#28 Porto, Portugal.

#29 Glacier Lagoon, Iceland.

#30 Philippines, El Nido.

#31 Rub Al Khali Desert, UAE.

#32 Rub Al-Khali Desert, UAE.

#33 North Holland, Tulips Field.

Related Articles:

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%