0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Yehuda Devir is a comic artist and the creator of the web comic “One of those days”.

In the comic, Yehuda draws inspiration from his marriage life with his wife Maya, Illustrating moments from their daily life together in a fun, humorous way.

“Never take anything for granted. It’s the small things that makes your relationship unique”. -Yehuda Devir

Here are some of Yehuda’s comics! let us know which one you relate to the most!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

Leave your vote 59 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 127 Upvotes: 93 Upvotes percentage: 73.228346% Downvotes: 34 Downvotes percentage: 26.771654%