Artist Turning Kids’ Art Into Reality!

Child’s own is a website founded by Wendy Tsao, an artist and a mother, who’s bringing children’s creations to life.

Wendy started crafting plush toys after falling in love with the doodles and drawings of her children. The concept shortly caught on with hundreds of families who also wanted to bring their kids’ art into life.

Here are some of Child’s own custom-made plush toys:

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

