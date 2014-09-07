Bathing Your Baby the Correct Way [Video]

378.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

With over 1.5 million views and page after page of comments, at Stylish Eve we are pretty confident this is baby bathing demonstration is exactly the type of video you will find really useful to watch. With any instructional video it is always worth checking the number of views it has had and the comments section underneath, if there is one. This will give you a very good indication whether the topic of the video has been popular and how informative it has been. This video was produced by Epworth Healthcare, a private healthcare specialist with a dozen private hospitals located in and around Melbourne, Australia. It makes sense to us as bathing a baby is a necessity, but like so many aspects of motherhood, a baby doesn’t come with inbuilt instructions showing us exactly what to do. As a result a lack of confidence can be transferred through your hands to your baby, and your baby can sense this, often resulting in crying, which will unsettle you further, creating a vicious circle of events.

We particularly like this video because every step in the bathing process is clearly explained, not just demonstrated. Haven’t you always found in life that it is easier to remember something if you understood it? Well that is the intention with this video. Learning how cleaning parts of the baby prior to giving it a full bath is logical. Washing and drying the head as a separate entity also makes a lot of sense. Why? Because as any of us who have tried to bath a baby will testify, holding the baby securely with one hand will always make every other element of bathing your baby more difficult. And of greatest importance and a compliment to the professionalism of the ‘instructor’, the baby seems very relaxed and happy throughout!

