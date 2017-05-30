Best Looks From Cannes Film Festival 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival took place from the 17th to the 28th of May 2017 in Cannes, France. The festival surely holds the record for the most flabbergasting divas walking the red carpet wearing jaw-dropping couture. Festivals come and go, but the trend surely lasts forever. Here are some of the looks that will be hard to forget.

Blake Lively looking royal in Zuhair Murad dress.

Giambattista Valli’s couture design looks flawless on Kendall Jenner.

Rihanna amazed us all in her perfect white bridal Dior dress. Her Andy Wolf sunglasses gave the perfect touch.

The 43-year-old actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a powder-blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco and she portrayed a true princess. The only thing that is missing is her prince charming.

Nicole Kidman rocked her fabulous figure in this gorgeous Calvin Klein dress.The star made an appearance at Cannes wearing a black and white dress which gave a young beautiful ballerina vibe.

Adriana Lima made an appearance wearing one of Naeem Khan’s bridal gowns. The model looked super sexy complimenting those lovely curves with her beautiful necklace and red lipstick.

Bella Hadid made an appearance wearing a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown showing her lovely figure.

Araya A. Hargate arrived in Ralph & Russo Couture, looking truly like an angel.

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in her Peter Dundas jumpsuit with a voluminous tiered train that swept the floor.

Again Bella Hadid looking fierce in her red Dior gown.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk wearing a beautiful gown by Alberta Ferelti.

Givenchy’s couture gown looked mesmerizing on Julianne Moore.

Naomi Campbelle in a beautiful Versace gown.

Christian Dior’s black gown looked extremely classy on Charlize Theron.

Eva Longoria wore an elegant gown from Marchesa.

The 47-year-old actress, Uma Thurman looked glamorous in a pink dress from Atelier Versace.

Again! Zuhair Murad’s couture looked stunning on Sara Sampaio.

Rita Ora looking beautiful in Elie Saab’s nude gown.

Sonami Kapour also looking beautiful in an Elie Saab gown.

Mollie Sims looked like a queen in her off-shoulder black gown.

Susan Sarandon looked fabulous at the festival! Let’s just pray we look like that at 70.

Olga Kurylenko looked breath-taking in one of Elie Saab’s gowns.

Elle Fanning looked amazing in a Gucci Gown.

