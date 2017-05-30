Best Looks From Cannes Film Festival 2017

27 Views

in Celebrities, Wedding Inspiration

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival took place from the 17th  to the 28th of May 2017 in Cannes, France. The festival surely holds the record for the most flabbergasting divas walking the red carpet wearing jaw-dropping couture. Festivals come and go, but the trend surely lasts forever. Here are some of the looks that will be hard to forget.

Blake Lively looking royal in Zuhair Murad dress.

Credit: Thesincuragroup

Giambattista Valli’s couture design looks flawless on Kendall Jenner.

Credit: Glamour

Rihanna amazed us all in her perfect white bridal Dior dress. Her Andy Wolf sunglasses gave the perfect touch.

Credit: Vogue

The 43-year-old actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a powder-blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco and she portrayed a true princess. The only thing that is missing is her prince charming.

Credit: Ibtime

Nicole Kidman rocked her fabulous figure in this gorgeous Calvin Klein dress.The star made an appearance at Cannes wearing a black and white dress which gave a young beautiful ballerina vibe.

Credit: Celebmafia

Adriana Lima made an appearance wearing one of Naeem Khan’s bridal gowns. The model looked super sexy complimenting those lovely curves with her beautiful necklace and red lipstick.

Credit: Celebmafia

Bella Hadid made an appearance wearing a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown showing her lovely figure.

Credit: Glamour

Araya A. Hargate arrived in Ralph & Russo Couture, looking truly like an angel.

Credit: thefashionspot

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in her Peter Dundas jumpsuit with a voluminous tiered train that swept the floor. 

Credit: Thefashionspot

Again Bella Hadid looking fierce in her red Dior gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk wearing a beautiful gown by Alberta Ferelti.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Givenchy’s couture gown looked mesmerizing on Julianne Moore.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Naomi Campbelle in a beautiful Versace gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Christian Dior’s black gown looked extremely classy on Charlize Theron.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Eva Longoria wore an elegant gown from Marchesa.

Credit: Thefashionspot

The 47-year-old actress, Uma Thurman looked glamorous in a pink dress from Atelier Versace.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Again! Zuhair Murad’s couture looked stunning on Sara Sampaio.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Rita Ora looking beautiful in Elie Saab’s nude gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Sonami Kapour also looking beautiful in an Elie Saab gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Mollie Sims looked like a queen in her off-shoulder black gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Susan Sarandon looked fabulous at the festival! Let’s just pray we look like that at 70.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Olga Kurylenko looked breath-taking in one of Elie Saab’s gowns.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Elle Fanning looked amazing in a Gucci Gown.

Credit: Thefashionspot

Leave your vote

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *