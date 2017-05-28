All The Looks at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

This year, the Billboard Music Awards ceremony was held on May, 21st in Las Vegas. Celebrities were definitely rocking the red carpet starting from Celine Dion’s breath-taking and angelic dress all the way to Cher’s 2 dazzling performances. The 71-year-old star performed her hit song Believe wearing flabbergasting outfits. The ceremony witnessed endless ideas of dresses that will surely blow your mind.

Celine Dion

Credit: laineygossip

Rita Ora

Credit: Billboard

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: People

Jessie James

Credit: footwearnews

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Popsugar

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: People

Nicole Scherzinger

Credit: Billboard

Z lala

Credit: Billboard

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: People

Hailee Steinfeld

Credit: Billboard

Lea Michele

Credit: Billboard

Dencia

Credit: Billboard

Maia Mitchell

Credit: Billboard

David Guetta

Credit: Billboard

Ashley Tisdale

Credit: Billboard

Halsey

Credit: Billboard

Cher

Credit: Billboard

Jason Derulo

Credit: Billboard

Alexandra Daddario

Credit: Billboard

Lindsey Stirling

Credit: Billboard

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Couriermail

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: People

Olivia Munn

Credit: Couriermail

Camila Cabello

Credit: Couriermail

Ludacris & Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

Credit: Couriermail

