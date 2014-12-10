Breathtaking Photos of Children Underwater Taken by Adam Opris

6.7k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

A couple of months ago we were delighted to come across a remarkably talented photographer, Adam Opris, who specializes in taking underwater photographs. Originally we were so impressed with his pictures of underwater yoga and pregnant women that we went on to feature some even more beautiful underwater images of wedding couples. Today we are delighted to bring you a new selection of underwater photographs, this time of young children, taken by Adam. We have been in regular contact with Adam ever since we first saw his photographs and of this new theme he tell us: “There are timeless moments in a child’s life, which they will remember forever. I have been blessed to witness several of these experiences—underwater! Looking back, I remember first-hand how much fun I had as a child when playing below the surface. Once I started photographing my maternity clients underwater, I realized that I wanted to capture children in their natural element as well! The looks of pure joy from these children motivated me to push the envelope even further, and create those “timeless moments.” After my first few water babies, I was so thrilled to be able to capture these playful, happy swimmers! There are quite a few challenges to photographing people underwater, but when it comes to kids, they are truly the exception. I found that as long as the child can swim, we can create magic!”

The question now, is have any of you been able to capture similar experiences? We know that not everyone will have engaged a photographer like Adam to do a family shoot, but underwater cameras are no longer hideously expensive. In fact you can get disposable ones for under $10.00 and smart digital ones for under $50.00, so maybe you’ve just been given some inspiration for your next trip to the local pool or the beach. Anyway, if you have some underwater images you’d like to share, we’d love to see them. Just use our Facebook page and upload them to this post with a message letting us know where you were when you took them. We look forward to seeing the results!

