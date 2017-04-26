Cara Delevingne Goes Bold

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

As usual Cara Delevingne never fails to surprise her fans. It all started when the 24-year-old model-actress started her dramatic transformation for her role in the upcoming drama Life in a year. Cara will be playing a role of a cancer patient who discovers that she only has one year to live and when her boyfriend knows about it, his sets out to give her their entire life together in just one year, How touching is that!!! Oh and Guess who is her Co-star, It’s Jaden Smith.

Last week, Delevingne posted a picture on Instagram where her hair was chopped into a pixie pastel haircut, saying ” I am coming for you @lifeinayearmovie”. What can we say, Delevigne rocked that pixie haircut to the max.

But later, the star was spotted with her hair completely shaved! It is obvious that Cara is wants to get into the character to the maximum.

But that was not the first time for the star to show her support for Cancer. In August, Cara posted a photo on her Instagram, where she appeared on the cover of The Sunday Times Style, to raise awareness about gynaecological Cancers, she even wrote ” thrilled to be helping raise awareness for a cause that is so important.”

But Cara was not the only star who had to go through that dramatic change, also Jaden Smith had to let go of his signature look. Apart from all the sadness in the movie and these dramatic changes, we couldn’t help but notice how happy Will Smith was about cutting his son’s dreadlocks himself. He even posted a photo on his Facebook account saying “Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming Life in a year..maybe I should’ve used scissors?!”. How funny is that?!

