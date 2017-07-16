Celebrities Who Embrace Their Stretch Marks Perfectly

4 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Just like all other beauty taboos that we can’t really figure out or understand, stretch marks are treated like scars and flaws that should be covered or treated. However, today’s world is beginning to change how it views stretch marks. People support stretch marks worldwide and consider them a symbol of strength, change, and life.

Why do Stretch Marks appear?

As we grow older, our weight keeps naturally fluctuating. This continual loss and gain of weight affect the skin as it keeps stretching where such stretches cause stretch marks to appear. Stretch marks appear on legs, hips, arms, and stomach. They are bands of parallel lines on your skin with different texture and look. Their color may be white, light gold, red, purple, or light gray. They can start to fade if they are treated, but they don’t fully disappear. Even though it is well known that they eventually vanish, most girls waste no time to get their hands on the best treatment of these beautiful stripes.

Embracing Your Stretch Marks may be difficult but not impossible

If you are still struggling with accepting your stretch marks, these celebrities may help you. Here is a list of beautiful ladies whose beauty lies in their strength, confidence, and self-acceptance.

1- “Stretchies” is Chrissy Teigen’s Stretch Marks’ nickname:

The beautiful model Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her inner thighs’ stretch marks calling them “stretchies”. This is probably one of the cutest and most beautiful portrayal of stretch marks we have seen.

2- Karrueche Tran’s stretch marks are her “Tiger Marks”

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, posted a photo on Instagram of her stretch marks saying “.. These are my tiger marks.” She is not only another beautiful fit model but also a real empowering woman who deserves to be followed.

3- Jessica Alba loves her motherhood’s stretch marks:

The mother of two beautiful daughters, Jessica Alba, knows how to represent feminine beauty. She is not only a famous actress but also an advocate for beauty. She has her own makeup brands producing high-quality products. After giving birth twice, it is normal to get stretch marks, cellulite, and sagging boobs. While every other woman whines about post pregnancy signs, Jessica Alba says that she won’t trade all of these signs for anything in the world. She believes they are signs of producing life and nothing is more beautiful and sacred than this.

4- Jennifer Lopez

Who doesn’t dream of having Jennifer Lopez’s sexy body? JLO has managed to stay fit even after giving birth to her amazing kids. However, stretch marks are not optional after pregnancy. In one of her interviews, she says that she is a proud woman, happy mother, and in love with her body as it is. She even loves her unretouched bikini photos.

5- Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is the queen of the extraordinary. She never settles down or cares about how people view her. Thus, we aren’t surprised she doesn’t hide her own marks. She shows up after a clear weight loss in a white dress revealing the stretch marks on her cleavage. If Lady Gaga isn’t your role model in confidence and self-love, you have got to reconsider it.

6- Alyssa Milano

Remember the skinny witch from the famous series Charming? She has grown up to be an amazing mother and empowering lady. Since stretch marks usually come with motherhood, Alyssa Milano learns to live with them after gaining and losing her weight. She says: “Some people might see them as imperfections, but when you have a baby –those are your beauty marks. I love my stretch marks. I have them on my boobs, on my ass, on my belly.”

Isn’t she an amazing example for a strong confident human being?

ASOS Bikini Models revolution:

You must have heard about the buzz that happened when ASOS uploaded their new swimwear on their website. People all over the world have praised them for showcasing models with stretch marks without retouching the photos. Most models are dressed in bikinis, which gives a message to women everywhere that few stretch marks won’t ruin their bikini bodies. Actually, the stretch marks have made the photos more beautiful and full of life.

Why are your marks beautiful?

These marks are signs of embracing change and being brave enough to go through it. In addition, they are signs of producing life. They also prove how unique your body is and the amazing things it is capable of. Last but not least, they remind you of your womanhood and how all women are connected somehow as 80% of women get these beautiful marks.

Learn to love yourself as you are because you are another miracle in this magical life.

