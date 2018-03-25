Celebrities Who Marched Against Violence To Awaken The World

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The world of today is getting really scary that it needs interference and strict actions. We may not have so much power to change everything but at least we have the power to speak out loud. Celebrities are considered the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves. Thus, it was a just to see them in the marches against violence this month.

Here are the celebrities who try to make this world better and marches against violence:

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

Jimmy Fallon

KimKardashian

KanyeWest

Paul McCartney

George and Amal Clooney

anyone that says Kim and Kanye don’t care. About any cause think before you speak. And Don’t forget @robkardashian was also there fighting for the cause — M.SCALICE (@REALMIKEYBOY) March 24, 2018

Demi Lovato

Zendaya

Today we #MarchForOurLives A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 24, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Here is a Thank You from StylishEve team to everyone who try their best to stand for what is right.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%