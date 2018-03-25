Celebrities Who Marched Against Violence To Awaken The World

The world of today is getting really scary that it needs interference and strict actions. We may not have so much power to change everything but at least we have the power to speak out loud. Celebrities are considered the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves. Thus, it was a just to see them in the marches against violence this month.
Here are the celebrities who try to make this world better and marches against violence:
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.
Miley Cyrus
Jimmy Fallon
KimKardashian
KanyeWest
Paul McCartney
George and Amal Clooney
anyone that says Kim and Kanye don’t care. About any cause think before you speak. And Don’t forget @robkardashian was also there fighting for the cause
Demi Lovato
Zendaya
Here is a Thank You from StylishEve team to everyone who try their best to stand for what is right.