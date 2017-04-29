Celebrity Short Hair Trends for 2017

The shorter the hair the harder they stare and that was definitely proven in 2017. Lately, a huge number of celebrities have chopped their hair into a shorter style and we are totally in love with their fierce new looks. If you were thinking about going short, now is the perfect time. Here are some celebrities that rocked the new trend and will inspire you to get your new look.

Look at Kim Kardashian ‘s Cleopatra inspired haircut. She definitely looks like a queen!

Credit: Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry appeared on the cover of Vogue Looking fabulous in that platinum short Pixie.

Credit: Katy Perry

Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood looking sophisticated with this elegant above-the-shoulder haircut.

Credit: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart surprises us with her bad-ass platinum shaved head.

Credit: Getty Images

Halle Barry was doing a photo shoot for Versace where she embraced a beautiful natural short and curly look.

Credit: Halle Berry

Demi Lavato appeared on Times, after she was included among the most 100 influential people of 2017. She surely looks influential with that blunt and wavy short haircut.

Credit: Demi Lavato

Michelle Williams platinum haircut is the pure definition of simplicity and beauty.

Credit: Getty Images

Fierce in that side shaved haircut, Scarlett Johansson once again catches all eyes at the Oscars. We are in love with her new sexy look!

Credit: Getty Images

Kerry Washington looked absolutely gorgeous with that bob at the Oscars after party. Don’t you agree?

Credit: www.hawtcelebs.com

Game of thrones star, Emilia Clarke looked perfect in that shoulder length haircut. She looks miles away from how we are used to seeing her but we love her in all cases.

Credit: www.gotceleb.com

Selena Gomez lately posted a photo on her Instagram to show her new look. The star looked amazing in that freshly cut hair.

Credit: Selena Gomez

Jennifer Lawrence looks perfect in that edgy short hair cut. We love the platinum color on her.

Credit: www.snapperbazaar.com

Who of all people do you think will look stunning in a deep shade of brunette matching with smokey eyes? Ginnifer Goodwin of course!

Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae looked like a princess in Elie Saab’s dress. That head accessory though! It was just the perfect match for that fierce haircut.

Credit: Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev, looked flawless in that chopped bob.

Credit: Splash News

Miss USA 2012, Olivia Culpo, looks like a diva with her new polished hair.

Credit: www.maneaddicts.com

The best actress nominee, Ruth Negga, looked dazzling in her hair cut. She added a hint of magic with that marvelous hair accessory.

Credit: Getty Images

