Could Simba And Nala Be Half-Siblings? My Childhood Is Ruined.

We all know that Simba and Nala are one of the most romantic couple in Disney history.

It is also well known that Simba’s dad is Mufasa. However, Nala’s dad is a mystery.

Despite all your childhood memories, a lot of facts point at Scar.

Here are some proved facts for this theories.

1- Nala and Scar are the only two in the pride with colored eyes.

2- A ccording to a study from Minnesota University, female lions prefer the lion with a darker mane.

Lionesses are more likely to mate with male lions who posses one. Thus, Scar had the darkest mane of all, so it makes sense to assume he was popular with the lionesses.



3- It is also proven that a lion with a darker mane has better health and greater dominance among males.

Consequently, such male lions are more likely to mate with the females.

4- When directors, Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, were asked about Nala’s father, they responded:

“Finally, after talking a little bit about how lions operate in real-life prides, Minkoff said, sort of muttering into his sleeve, that the general assumption was that Nala’s father was ‘either Scar or… Mufasa’.”

So, the chances that Simba and Nala are related are really high.

