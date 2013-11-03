Create Your Own Ambience: Easy Thanksgiving Centerpieces

5 Views

in Holidays

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_01

You say you enjoy all the fuss for Thanksgiving — a special stuffing recipe, several pies, and all the side dishes everyone loves so much — but you are at a loss for dressing the table? Don’t fret; here are ideas for handmade Thanksgiving centerpieces that are easy and quick to do, even if you’re not an inveterate crafter. Dried citrus “slices” can dress up an array of candles; on a tiered serving plate, arrange small gourds, pumpkins, and dried fall around the layers. Or, on that same plate, gather clear glasses, fill them with candy corn, and stack them over a leaf arrangement — tied with orange, red, or gold ribbon, it’s striking. Talented with color? Paint “highlights” on pumpkins and gourds, coat with clear lacquer, and arrange in a cornucopia shell — for rave reviews.

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_02

For textural detail, glue dried beans, peas, or lentils in wide horizontal bands around fat candles or pumpkins — or layer them in colorful stripes in a clear glass and insert a candle in the center. Glass containers make terrific candelabra trimmed with cranberries, acorns, pecans or walnuts, dried flower petals, or even dried corn. If you prefer just flowers, fill a wooden planter with orange and white roses and lime-green foliage for instant smiles. A large footed trifle dish can hold gourds, Indian corn, and small pumpkins for simple elegance; for a look that’s both soft and warm, crochet “flowers” in various colors and group them in a hollowed pumpkin (or pumpkin-shaped dish). Your choices are wide — take a look at some of these ideas and have fun!

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_03

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_04

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_05

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_06

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_07

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_08

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_09

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_10

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_11

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_12

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_13

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_14

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_15

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_16

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_17

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_18

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_19

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_20

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_21

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_22

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_23

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_24

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_25

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_26

Create-Your-Own-Ambience-Easy-Thanksgiving-Centerpieces_27

Leave your vote

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Written by Janet Butler

Profile photo of Janet Butler

Janet W. Butler is a freelance writer, editor, and editorial consultant by day and a “small soprano” by night. An RWA Golden Heart Winner, she is the author of the inspirational romance From the Ashes (“the best little book no one’s ever heard of”), published by SANDS Publishing in 2001; and a romantic suspense, Voice of Innocence, from Desert Breeze Publishing. She is a Chicago native transplanted to northeast Indiana, where she lives with her husband, daughter, and Cassandra “Trouble” Butler, S.R.C. (Spoiled Rotten Cat).