Fantastical and Surreal Images Inspired by “Dreams of Flying”

Welcome to the world of German photographer, Jan Van Holleben, a man who has gained a worldwide reputation for his surreal photographs. Photography became a passion as early as the age of thirteen when he decided to emulate his father, who was also a professional photographer. Initially Jan developed his photographic imagination and skills with the help of friends and family and then later on honing his technique in more commercial settings. From the very moment you begin to read about Jan on his website you know you are not dealing with any ordinary photographer. As Jan says: “I once ruled the worlds. Not just one, but many. I ruled them with mirrors and lenses. I ruled them with light and shadow and time. Sometimes I ruled with a trick of the eye. Through my camera, an entire cosmos took shape, and each world within it seemed to operate by a certain unfamiliar logic, like a sort of magical clockwork.”

When we came across Jan we were instantly captivated by a series of 25 photographic images he affectionately calls “Dreams of Flying”. First and foremost these photographs represent fun and have a tongue-in-cheek element to them. They are also very clever, as Jan has the ability to take an image you would expect to see in a vertical plane and successfully lay it flat, on a horizontal plane, yet still capture the sense of flight. We can all recognise many iconic moments and settings and Jan’s interpretation is as childish as those characters who play various roles in each scenario. Clearly Jan’s style is extremely popular as even Kanye West is quoted on his website, stating that “Jan von Holleben makes dreams come true!” Much more goes in to creating each and every one of these great images, and if you want to discover what Jan gets up to and who is also involved, watch the 90 second time-lapse video he has produced.

