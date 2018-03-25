French Artist Uses Photoshop To Create Remarkable Animals And The Results Are Overwhelming

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Rarely in our world do we get to see eccentric works of art that depict animals in a whole new form. Luckily in this generation we got the chance to live to see Julien Tabet. Julien is a 20-year-old french artist that challenges reality as we know it and creates surreal images of nature.

His work brings one to think that his mind is connected to a parallel universe where there are all sorts of fantastical animals. Too crazy? Too much to imagine? Not for the clever Julien. Julien is so dedicated to his creations that he says in his Instagram biography “Creator until I die. Or that you die. Because we all die. Have a nice die.”

Scroll down and have your mind blown away by his magnificent works of art.

More info: Julien Tabet Instagram

