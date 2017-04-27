Get Rid of Blackheads: DIY Egg White Peel Off Mask

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Blackheads are one of the most inevitable, long-lasting, and hard-to-get-rid-of problems almost everyone faces. We all had to or still have to deal with this torturous dilemma every single day. You can try using all kinds of products and find no use in any of them. In fact, you will start finding more blemishes, start growing acne, or get an irritation in your skin.

The newest blackhead mask that is currently trending these days, is the charcoal peel off mask. This mask is made of charcoal powder and glue. Can you imagine putting glue on your face? Its common sense to know that if the product isn’t meant to be applied on your skin, you should refrain from doing so. Glue can clog your skin pores with time, eventually leading to the production of far more problems than just blackheads. Adding to that, it could actually harm the first layer of your skin. So, to that, we say no more chemicals, and hello to all kinds of natural masks!

Here is the part you have been waiting for; an actual cure to those hideous blackheads. You can call it the egg white peel off mask. It’s cheap, easy, effective, and you’ll find all of its ingredients at home. This mask removes blackheads from its core. It also serves to remove the oiliness from your skin giving it a healthy and vivacious look from just the first try. The egg white lingers on to your skin, clings to the blackheads, gets a good grip on it, and pulls it out from its core. In addition, egg whites contain nutrients and vitamin A which heal acne and reduce wrinkles. From just this mask, you’ll remove skin oiliness, blackheads, and give your skin a less chance of getting premature wrinkles.

BabamitsANNE is a YouTuber that has tackled many beauty problems along with their solutions. Below you will find her video where she will walk you through each and every step of perfecting this mask.

Below is the full description of the ingredients and steps of this life-saving mask.

Ingredients:

Egg white

Toilet paper

Makeup or Pastry brush

Steps:

Carefully separate the egg white from the egg yolk and place in a bowl.

Whisk the egg white gently till you get a foamy and soft result.

With the brush, apply the egg white to the targeted area which can be your nose and/or your entire face.

Place the toilet paper right over the egg white and ensure that it is fixed in its place.

Apply another layer of egg white till you feel that the toilet paper absorbed it completely.

Leave the mask to set till it dries. This can take from 30- 40 minutes.

Once it is dried, grab the mask from both sides and remove it in an upward motion to ensure that maximum effectiveness.

Wash your face with warm water to remove any residues.

For an extra hint of softer healthier skin add a drop of tea tree oil and gently massage it onto your face.

Last but not least, take a look at this mask sideways and ponder at the amount of blackheads removed from your face. You will be amazed.

As simple as that, from the first time, you will find great results. For an even better and longer lasting effect use this mask on a weekly basis till you find that you no longer have any more blackheads. The best part about this mask? It cleans the top layer of your skin and also works as an exfoliator. Say bye-bye to non-natural products and blackheads; and hello to a naturally healthy and vibrant face!

