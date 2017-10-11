Have You Ever Dreamt of Mermaid-like Hair?

Just heat up any oil treatment, rub it into your scalp, wait a little while, and you’ll see the difference. Your hair will instantly feel thicker and softer.

Be it Jojoba oil, coconut oil, olive oil, or any other oil will do wonders; just heat it up and apply thoroughly.

Egg whites are a solution that is always available and inexpensive. Eggs make the hair strong, prevent breakage, make it soft and help in its growth. While artificial products strip the hair of its natural oils, eggs help restore and replenish them.

Either you have extra oily hair, or dry to normal hair, then a mask consisting of yolks is probably the best treatment for your hair. Egg yolk helps moisturize dry ends and at the same time, helps remove excess oil from the hair.

Do you follow the “8 glasses a day” rule? If not, then you better start now!

Water is the main source of energy for each and every cell of our body, including those that are responsible for hair growth and health. It also provides them with needed hair vitamins. Water also helps the body flush out toxins making it easier for your hair to grow faster and healthier. If it just happens that you forget about your water, try setting an alarm when it is time for your next glass of water.

5- Brush your hair with care.

We are not telling you to be that kinda girl who just can’t stop touching her hair and brushing it all the time, but brushing your hair is really the easiest trick to make it grow.

Brushing the hair once or twice in the morning and once or twice at night stimulates the circulation in your scalp, enriches the hair follicles and distributes hair oil. Not only that, but also as Francesca Fusco, a dermatologist and scalp expert in New York City, says “Brushing your hair with the proper brush is a healthy thing to do for your hair.”

And speaking of “proper brush”, it is advised to use a boar hair bristle brush, as it results in a healthy, shinny mane. These brushes stimulate your scalp and naturally condition your hair, while reducing frizz and improving the texture of your hair.

6- Do not shampoo every time you shower.

The purpose of shampoo is to wash away dirt, but it can also take essential natural oils that keep your hair soft and healthy. So, make shampooing only a weekly event.

7- Potatoes can be more than just french fries.

Potatoes contain vitamin B, vitamin C, zinc, niacin, and iron, which nourish hair follicles and promote hair growth. So, washing and rinsing your hair with potato water cleanses the scalp and unclogs hair follicles; promoting unhindered hair growth.

8- Hair masks for magical results.

Just juice a potato, an egg yolk, and some honey and BAAM! You just gave your hair a kiss.

It moisturizes, nourishes, and makes your hair grow faster.

9- Use onion water on your hair.

Boil some onions in water, then use that water on your hair. It will give you an awesome sheen and will make it grow super fast.

If you have any concerns of a bad smell it may result in, just do it in your weekends and make sure to rinse it well.

10- Aloe Vera to show your hair some love.

This ingredient is a vast repository of amino acids and proteolytic enzymes which repairs dead skin cells on the scalp health and promotes hair growth.

All you need to do is to extract the aloe vera gel from its leaves, mix it with some lemon, and apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes, then wash and rinse.

11- Apple cider vinegar rinse.

Just mix apple cider vinegar with a bit of water and then use it to rinse your hair after every shampoo use. This will stimulate your hair follicles and help it grow much quicker. If you notice a smell or simply want to play it safe, add few drops of your favorite hair oil to your vinegar.

12- Avoid silicon-based hair products.

Although silicon-based hair care products create an illusion of healthier, smoother hair, they are actually bad for your hair on the long run. They tend to coat the hair and seal out moisture, clogging the fossils causing hair weakness and eventually preventing your hair from healthy growth.