0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Another sad day for humanity…

Nature is full of secrets and wonders. We humans fall in love with each element of nature and life. One of the most precious treasures of life is animal-kind.

On March 19th, 2018 the last male Northern White Rhino died at the age of 45 because of health issues. This is another species disappearing from our planet. And the question is, how did this animal become extinct?

This image features Mohammed Doyo, the head caretaker, caresses Sudan, the last male northern white rhino left on the planet.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvur Králové Zoo Efforts and Health-care kept Sudan alive for a while..

It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018 (yesterday). #SudanForever #TheLoneBachelorGone #Only2Left pic.twitter.com/1ncvmjZTy1 — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 20, 2018

“It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvur Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018,” the conservancy announced. “Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that led to degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with extensive skin wounds. His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal.” said Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvur Králové Zoo

Sudan lived in captivity for 38 years in order to preserve the species and protect him for the world dangers. His health started deteriorating lately because of his age. Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvur Králové Zoo did their best to keep him alive for long but at the end he was in so much pain and a decision had to be taken.

It’s been raining heavily on Ol Pejeta for the past couple of days and the weather certainly seems to have lifted Sudan’s spirits. He has been able to wallow in the mud – with the careful assistance of his caregivers – something that he seems to savour. pic.twitter.com/B0bhaIL7GN — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 6, 2018

This photo was posted few days before his death. It showed how happy he was and how his health was getting better. This made the caretakers cautiously optimistic. Yet, destiny had another word.

Is there hope for the species to be saved?

Sudan left behind 2 female Northern White Rhinos, a daughter and a granddaughter. Semen from dead northern white rhinos is stored around the world, and will be used for reproduction through vitro fertilization. His daughter Najin and granddaughter need to stay as healthy as possible.

We hope this will be a wake up call to the world.

Leave your vote 6 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 12 Upvotes: 9 Upvotes percentage: 75.000000% Downvotes: 3 Downvotes percentage: 25.000000%