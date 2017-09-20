Here’s What Happens To Bad Boys.

586 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Apparently, shooting stars really do work! This Fall, runway shows have embraced two of the world’s hottest felons.

Jeremy Meeks

The Blue Eyed Bandit was arrested in an FBI crackdown in 2014 for a gang-related crime and gun possession. It was only when the Stockton Police Department posted his mugshot on Facebook in 19 June 2014, that it reached rapid fame.

Under the caption of “Convicted felon arrested for felony weapon charges“, the image reached 100.000 likes, 20.000 comments, and 12.000 shares. Not only that but Meeks’ fans have nicknamed him “Jail Bae”.

As winning hearts on the internet despite his criminal status, the handsome tattooed boy has received comments like, “What is he guilty of?! First degree sexiness?!”

Others commented, “He needs to be a model. I would buy whatever he’s selling.” and “Can we be handcuffed together?”

Two days later, his bail was raised to $ 1 million, and his mother, Katherine Angier, decided to take advantage of his newfound fame by setting up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for his release.

Spending nearly two years in prison, he got released in March 2016, with all eyes of the fashion world on him, as he walks the runway for the Philip Plein Collection at New York Fashion Week in Summer 2016 and Fall 2017.

Meeks was recently pictured snogging Chloe Green, the daughter of British retail billionaire businessman, Sir Philip Green, on a yacht despite him being married and a dad-of-three.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, the 33-year-old bad boy said, “I’m not a model. I do modelling, but also do acting and I’m about to start recording music. I can’t limit myself to one thing.”

The ice-blue eyed bandit also added, “Everything is surreal. I’m in Milan right now, I’m seeing places that I never thought would be possible. I wake up every morning like…it’s crazy.. But I love it – I’m very blessed.”

Following the success of Meeks, appeared another bad boy:

Mekhi Alante Lucky

Lucky was arrested back in April 2016 in North Carolina for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle, getting his mugshot gone viral as well.

The 20-year-old is a real troublemaker, as he has been arrested five times between April and December 2016 for alleged assault on a woman, alleged breaking and entering and resisting an officer.

Aside from his chiseled jawline, Lucky has a genetic condition called Heterochromia, which causes him to have one blue eye and one brown, paving the way for him to get a modelling contract. As a result, he is currently signed up to St Claire’s Modeling Agency, and this Fall he is walking at New York Fashion Week for Helmut Lang.

So, maybe Meek’s and Lucky’s arrest was the best thing that happened to them.

At least now we know where to find cute guys!

