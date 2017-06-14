How To Make Your Hair Look Thicker

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Who does not dream of thick, healthy and voluminous hair? Of course, we all do! Although some of us are born with light hair, that does not mean it is impossible to get the bouncy full look. There are several tricks where you can make your hair look thicker than it really is!

1) Backcombing or Hair Teasing

It has a bad reputation, but when approached the right way, it can give glamorous volume to your hair that turns heads. Using a texturizing spray, take extremely thin sections of hair and comb to trace along your scalp, grabbing the section of hair with your other hand. Repeat the process in vertical sections. You are now ready with your retro look!

2) Use Your Hands While Blow Drying Your Hair

“Over-stretching or straightening the hair shaft whilst drying it will take all the elasticity and natural volume out of your hair. Be gentle with it and don’t over-dry it, especially if using a round brush” Vidal Sassoon Global Ambassador, Duffy, told BuzzFeed Life. So for the best results, try using your hand while blow drying your hair. It will give it more volume and will be better to maintain the health of your hair.

3) Dry Shampoo

Dry Shampoo should be every girl’s best friend. It soaks up excess oil and gives your hair a healthy clean look without washing it. It is really easy to use. You just sprinkle some on your roots, massage it and there you go! If you are not a fan of chemicals, you can use baby powder as an alternative, it will give the exact same result.

4) Do not Sleep with Wet Hair

This is a common mistake and will make your hair look flatter than the usual. When you sleep with wet hair, the pressure from the pillow will push your hair to be flatter and no matter what you try to do the next morning, it will still look flat. The best thing to do is to blow dry your hair, put it up in a bun and sleep. The next morning you will have more volume and you will be ready to go.

