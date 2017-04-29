How to Turn 1 Skirt Into 30 Outfits

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Spankie Valentine is a very talented blogger and Youtuber. She has a passion for music, film-making, beauty but most importantly, fashion! The young fashionista posted a video on her YouTube channel where she uses 1 maxi skirt to create 30 different looks! What can we say, we are totally in love with each and every look.

She starts the video by throwing on a leather jacket paired with the skirt rocking this flawless and polished outfit. Then a couple of minutes later, she ties up her skirt and Bang! We find a perfect asymmetrical draped skirt. We were flabbergasted by her eccentric and outlandish ideas and we know it will definitely blow your mind as well.

The fashionmonger even wears the skirts inside out and surprises us with a cute and playful mini-skirt look that you will definitely love. She uses the skirt to dominate an edgy runway look by throwing on a sweater dress. You will absolutely turn heads wearing this outfit.

Using the same skirt and in just one minute , she transforms the skirt into a gorgeous one-shoulder top that will undoubtedly impress anyone that sets eye on you. Later in the video, she turns the skirt into the cutest high-low dress that you would love to wear on a hot summer day.

The most outstanding factor about Valentine is that she creates different never seen before dimensions and layers that will fit and flatter each body type suitable for more than just one season.





Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%