Ice-Cream Pastels – Spring/Summer 2018 Hottest Trend!

Ice-cream pastels dominated SS18 catwalks, the romantic colors were almost at every show and we’re not mad about it!

The best way to describe the joyful hues would be by quoting Victoria Beckham backstage at her show “They’re ice cream colors but it’s not too sweet or saccharine”.

The beautiful Gelato colors were introduced to us by top designers, each one having their own take on it, by presenting it through different fabrics and designs, some opted for shine, some opted for more of a sheer approach and some decided to go for a mix of different fabrics.

We’re sure this trend will be taking over everyone’s wardrobe this spring as it will soon make it’s way into fast fashion chains like Zara, H&M, Forever21, just to mention a few.

Here are some of our favorite looks:

Victoria Beckham:

Image Credit: Marcus Tondo/Indigital.tv

 

Tom Ford:

Image Credit: Yannis Valmos/Indigital.tv

 

The Row:

Image Credit: The Row

 

Sies Marjan:

Image Credit: Luca Tombolini/Indigital.tv

 

Michael Kors:

Image Credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

 

Gabriela Hearst:

Image Credit: Marcus Tondo/Indigital.tv

 

Coach:

Image Credit: Edward James

 

Calvin Klein:

Image credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

 

What do you think about Pastels taking over Spring 2018 fashion shows?

Let us know in the comments <3

