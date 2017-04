22 Mother-Daughter Matching Dresses

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

It is known that taking an image is freezing a moment to reveal how rich reality truly is. So guess who truly knows how to portray these moments to make the most perfect and exquisite memories? It’s the Lebanese photographer Said Mhamad. He genuinely knows how to make each of his photographs speak. His work is the pure definition of beauty, sophistication and style. Since the relationship between a mother and daughter is the most pure and unconditional form of love, we wanted to share with you a collection of Mhmad’s work that will surely melt your heart.