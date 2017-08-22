Perfectly-Timed And Best Shots Of The 2017 Solar Eclipse

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Being full of secrets has always been nature’s most important trait. One of the most magical phenomena in life is the eclipse. Whether it is lunar or solar, people wait to witness it passionately. Well, it is beautiful and makes us feel we are part of something huge and powerful.

This solar eclipse is 2017 star.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, Americans witnessed a total solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon, Charleston, and South Carolina. Moreover, people in the entire continent of North America, as well as in parts of South America, Africa, and Europe witnessed a partial one.

Therefore, Stylish Eve team believes this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. Thus, we have worked hard to provide you with the best shots for this solar eclipse. Surprisingly, most of these photos are taken by ordinary people. These people appreciate nature’s beauty and art. Some of them took their photographs by accident. However, they turned out to be some of the best shots ever for this phenomenon.

Take a look at these photographs. Then, try to go after your own magical adventure with nature..

Another beautiful shots for the Eclipse by different photographers at National Geographic

In addition to the efforts of ordinary people, these talented photographers documented the eclipse. If you are into more magic, please your eyes by looking at these art-pieces.

Definitely, you liked the photographs. Moreover,we know you can’t get enough of this amazing phenomenon. CNBC uploaded a video for other beautiful shots for the solar eclipse.

Video Credit: CNBC

The best shots of the solar eclipse Here are the best shots of the 2017 solar eclipse. Publié par CNBC sur lundi 21 août 2017

